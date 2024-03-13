(Video) 21-year-old makes triumphant return to Liverpool training; missed last four games

It’s been a rocky period in terms of Liverpool injuries but we can finally start to see light at the end of the tunnel, with one man returning to action.

Thanks to live footage shared of training before facing Sparta Prague at Anfield, we can see that Ryan Gravenberch is back among the first-team.

READ MORE: (Video) Sky Sports confirm Liverpool’s 26-y/o set to end four-year international absence

After watching Ibou Konate and Stefan Bajcetic train alone the day before, it’s great to see that our issues are finally easing a little.

Let’s just hope for no further fitness concerns against the side from the Czech Republic and then against Manchester United in the FA Cup, with some minutes possible for the Dutch midfielder in the meantime.

You can watch the footage of Gravenberch via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment