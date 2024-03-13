(Video) Virgil van Dijk’s inspirational tunnel message shows why he’s captain

Virgil van Dijk has already had a brilliant first season as Liverpool captain and this continued with a fantastic performance against Manchester City.

His tremendous leadership was on show before the game, with the message of: “Come on boys, hey! We’re ready for this, we have to show it from the first second to the last”, being barked out to his teammates.

The Dutchman has shown everyone that he leads by example on the pitch but our captain has more than enough prowess to be the voice off it too.

Let’s hope that we get to see our No.4 end the campaign with more silverware to show everyone that he’s still the best in the world.

You can watch Van Dijk’s message (from 4:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

