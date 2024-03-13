(Video) Van Dijk’s reaction to Kelleher save was the same as every Liverpool fan

There were many fears when Alisson Becker picked up a long-term injury that it could curtail our title hopes but it’s impossible not to say that Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up.

During a crucial game against Manchester City, the Irishman pulled off an amazing stop against Phil Foden and the reaction from Virgil van Dijk was great.

Alongside the roar of a thankful crowd, our captain let out a bark of appreciation to his ‘keeper too.

As much as we all want our No.1 to be back fit and healthy soon, the 25-year-old is proving to be a more than able deputy.

You can watch Van Dijk’s reaction to Kelleher’s save (from 12:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

