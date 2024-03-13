(Video) New Wataru Endo chant is going viral and it’s an absolute belter

There’s no shortage of Liverpool players past and present who’ve had some brilliantly catchy songs in their name, and Wataru Endo can now be added to that list.

The 31-year-old has made a mockery of his £16m transfer fee from last August with a series of magnificent performances at the heart of the Reds’ midfield, and his fan favourite status has been further underlined by a belter of a chant.

The Ragamuffins – who’ve previously conjured up the legendary ‘Si Senor‘ in honour of Bobby Firmino and an underrated ditty for Dominik Szoboszlai – have knocked it out of the park again with their ABBA-inspired tune celebrating the Japan captain.

Sung to the tune of ‘Voulez Vous’, the lyrics go: ‘Wataru… Endo, he is Japanese; Endo, he wears number 3, Endo, and he’s gonna win the league!’

The chant is already going viral, having garnered some very positive reaction on social media, and rightly so – it is a banger!

You can check out the Endo chant below, via theragamuffins on TikTok: