(Video) New Wataru Endo chant is going viral and it’s an absolute belter

There’s no shortage of Liverpool players past and present who’ve had some brilliantly catchy songs in their name, and Wataru Endo can now be added to that list.
The 31-year-old has made a mockery of his £16m transfer fee from last August with a series of magnificent performances at the heart of the Reds’ midfield, and his fan favourite status has been further underlined by a belter of a chant.
The Ragamuffins – who’ve previously conjured up the legendary ‘Si Senor‘ in honour of Bobby Firmino and an underrated ditty for Dominik Szoboszlai – have knocked it out of the park again with their ABBA-inspired tune celebrating the Japan captain.
Sung to the tune of ‘Voulez Vous’, the lyrics go: ‘Wataru… Endo, he is Japanese; Endo, he wears number 3, Endo, and he’s gonna win the league!’
The chant is already going viral, having garnered some very positive reaction on social media, and rightly so – it is a banger!
You can check out the Endo chant below, via theragamuffins on TikTok:
@theragamuffins Just a gang of lunatics having a very lovely time thank you (sort of) to @ABBA and Waturu Endo at @wearehotelanfield yesterday. Waturu…. ENDO He is Japanese ENDO He wears number three And he’s gonna win the league! A great game of football between two brilliant sets of players yesterday, and managed to fit two gigs in, one with all of us on the stage up at Anfield alongside Buffalo Riot and @The Sway with the players coach driving right past us while we were onstage, then at Hotel Anfield before and after the game. This week I’ll be there again on Thursday night before and after the @Sparta Prague 💙💛❤️ game but we’ve got the serious business of our next records, the first of which has just been mastered! Too Many Dancefloors!!!!! #endo #waturu #Japan #japanese #party #lfc #liverpool #lfcfamily #anfield ♬ original sound – The Ragamuffins