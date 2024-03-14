After Edwards: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool poised for imminent announcement

Liverpool could soon be set to welcome Richard Hughes as their next sporting director.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds are set to announce the addition of the Bournemouth technical director ‘in the next days’.

🔴 After Michael Edwards’ return, Liverpool are set to announce the appointment of Richard Hughes in the next days. It’s all agreed with Hughes since last week as he’s gonna leave Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/YSeZ0qCk1X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2024

This follows the bombshell news of Michael Edwards’ surprise return to Anfield, albeit in an expanded capacity as CEO of Football at FSG.

The 44-year-old will first look to help establish a structure behind the scenes at Liverpool ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s exit. The Englishman’s long-term duties will revolve around adding to Fenway’s football stable with a new outfit as part of a multi-club model.

Just how good a sporting director is Richard Hughes?

Hughes appears very competent if you ask Cherries boss Andoni Iraola (whom the former Portsmouth man helped bring to the south coast).

“Obviously for me, it is a shame, because I have been working quite closely with him this season,” the Spaniard was quoted as saying by TEAMTALK. “He is very good at his job. As a person, we have had a very good connection since the beginning. I wish him the best for the future.”

Eyebrows may be raised by some in the fanbase in light of the calibre of some signings made at the Vitality Stadium.

However, it shouldn’t be forgotten that some of the Bournemouth man’s additions are currently plying their trade for elite sides. Consider, for example, the likes of Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) and Nathan Ake (Manchester City).

Ultimately, he’s an operator trusted by Michael Edwards, which should be all the endorsement we need.

