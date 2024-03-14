Liverpool add 17/yo to Europa League squad; he’s set for maiden first-team involvement tonight

There’s a new name in Liverpool’s Europa League squad, and he could be a potential first-team debutant for the Reds against Sparta Prague tonight.

As reported by Liverpool World, and confirmed on UEFA.com, Carter Pinnington has been added to Jurgen Klopp’s European pool among ‘Player List B’, which allows for an unlimited number of players aged 21 or under and already at their club for a minimum of two consecutive years to supplement the primary 25-man list.

The 17-year-old has been called up amid doubts over Ibrahima Konate’s involvement due to a fitness issue, and Amara Nallo’s ineligibility for List B as he’s been at Anfield for less than two years.

Pinnington has yet to make his senior bow for Liverpool or even be included in a first-team matchday squad (Transfermarkt), but he could be in line to become the latest academy talent to feature under Klopp this season, following on from the likes of Jarell Quansah, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas.

Although the Reds are set to have three senior centre-backs in contention to start tonight, the comfort of taking a 5-1 lead back to Anfield and the looming FA Cup visit to Old Trafford on Sunday could see some unfamiliar names given an opportunity against Sparta Prague.

The 17-year-old mightn’t go straight into the starting line-up but could well be granted a place among the substitutes, and possibly introduced for his debut in the latter exchanges if we’re very comfortable.

Klopp has already used 34 players in first-team matches at Liverpool this season, and it’s not wholly unthinkable that Pinnington could extend that list to 35 by the end of tonight. Could another watershed career moment be granted by the German in a few hours’ time?

