Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Sparta Prague: Salah & Nunez start in bold XI

Liverpool will be taking a sizeable advantage with them to Anfield for the second leg of their Last 16 Europa League clash against Sparta Prague.

The Merseysiders went big against the Czech outfit in Prague, registering five goals to the hosts’ lone effort, courtesy of efforts from Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Another rotated lineup should be set to meet Brian Priske’s side at L4, however, following a draining 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Sparta team news

Caoimhin Kelleher returns between the sticks for the hosts behind a centre-back partnership of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah.

The midfield will be comprised of Wataru Endo, Bobby Clark and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Jurgen Klopp has opted for a front-three of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah against the Fortuna Liga-dwelling outfit.

Victory here could see us come up against fellow English outfits in West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion, results depending, in the quarter-finals.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

How we line up against Sparta Prague 🫡 #UEL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 14, 2024

