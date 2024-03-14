(Video) Wataru Endo’s precision pass to Mo Salah is box-office as Liverpool hit Sparta for six

Liverpool fans had plenty more than just the six goals to enjoy as they cruised past Sparta Prague 6-1 to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Wataru Endo wasn’t among the five Reds to get on the scoresheet but he treated Anfield to a box-office moment during the first half tonight.

Racing onto a loose ball near the centre circle, the Japanese midfielder played an exquisite first-time through ball to Mo Salah, who had ghosted in behind the visitors’ defence.

It was one of 44 successful passes made by Liverpool’s number 3 out of 46 attempted on the night, a remarkable accuracy of 96% (Sofascore), and it was surely the pick of the bunch!

You can view Endo’s brilliant through ball below, via @1947production on X (formerly Twitter):