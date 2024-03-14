(Video) Cody Gakpo flicks home from Harvey Elliott strike as Liverpool hit Sparta for six

Harvey Elliott tried to get in on the fun as Liverpool tore Sparta Prague to shreds at Anfield, but his 55th-minute strike ended up being diverted into the net by Cody Gakpo, who was duly credited with the goal.

The Reds were already 5-1 up on the night and 10-2 to the good on aggregate when the Englishman, on as a half-time substitute, took aim from outside the penalty area.

It initially seemed to be the 20-year-old’s goal, but replays showed that the Dutch forward got a flick to the shot on its way into the visitors’ net to claim his second of the night.

The Liverpool players who haven’t scored tonight might be in danger of feeling left out at this rate, with five different goalscorers already!

You can view Gakpo claiming the Reds’ goal for 6-1 below, via @footballontnt on X: