Jurgen Klopp just shared uber-honest Man City admission as title race heats up

Liverpool are ahead of Manchester City in the title race, though Jurgen Klopp is under no illusion over the task ahead.

The German manager insisted the Sky Blues remain ‘the best team in the world’. However, he did note the quality of the Reds’ performance at Anfield proved his outfit’s title credentials.

“City are, in my opinion, the best team in the world, so to play the way we did against them, in the second half especially, could not have made me more proud,” the former Mainz head coach wrote in his programme notes (via liverpoolfc.com).

“We did not quite manage to get the result that we wanted but we did show from a performance point of view we are definitely ready to stay in the race until the end of the season. That is all you can ever ask for in mid-March. We are still a couple of months away from some of the big prizes being handed out so there is no need to focus on what the season may or may not bring, we just need to keep on going.

“If we can do this then we will see where it takes us. To have won one competition already and still be involved in three others is a big positive but the lessons of why we are in the situation we are in have to keep on serving us well. This means working hard every single day, not looking too far ahead, sticking together on and off the pitch and believing in one another.”

Arsenal jumped into the lead on goal difference after Kai Havertz’ late winner against Brentford secured three points.

Liverpool not quite there… but getting there

Those paying close attention to Sunday’s breakneck speed 1-1 draw with Pep Guardiola’s men will have borne witness to a Liverpool side playing some of the best football a Klopp side has ever dished out.

On par with, if not perhaps exceeding the quality on show from the incumbent champions, one might argue.

The table, certainly, would reflect that opinion, and City do have a comparatively harder run-in of fixtures.

Whatever happens, we’re immensely proud of a Liverpool side that is well ahead of schedule.

