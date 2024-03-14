talkSPORT pundits claim to have heard who some Liverpool players want to replace Jurgen Klopp

It’ll be seven weeks tomorrow that Jurgen Klopp announced that he’d be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, and speculation continues apace as to who’ll replace him.

Xabi Alonso remains a firm favourite, with Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann, Ruben Amorim and Simone Inzaghi also among the names being touted to take over.

However, speaking on talkSPORT (13 March, 6:25am), two pundits have claimed that some of the Reds’ current players would like to see a different name in charge from the summer.

Alan Brazil said: “I am told the players wouldn’t mind the number two, Pep [Lijnders], taking over,” with Dean Saunders adding: “I heard that as well. At least he knows what’s going on there. It’s difficult, who do you give the job to? That club is that big.”

You can understand why some players would like to see Lijnders being given the main job, having forged a rapport with the squad during his several years as Klopp’s trusted assistant.

However, the 41-year-old is stepping down in tandem with his boss, and it seems unlikely that he’d now backtrack on that plan to exploit the German’s departure, out of a sense of loyalty towards the manager under whom he’s served for some time.

The Dutchman has reportedly been in talks with Ajax about taking charge in Amsterdam (talkSPORT), and he may view this summer as an ideal juncture to try his hand at being a head coach again, following a brief stint at NEC Nijmegen in his homeland six years ago.

Although promoting Lijnders to the main Liverpool job would ensure a sense of continuity similar to Bob Paisley taking over from Bill Shankly, an appointment from within doesn’t appear too likely, even if that’s what some players at Anfield would seemingly prefer.

Maybe if the 41-year-old tries his hand at management elsewhere and proves to be a success, he could become a candidate for the big gig with the Reds further down the line.

