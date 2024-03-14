(Video) 24-y/o Liverpool player visibly upset at FT after humbling Sparta Prague

The pursuit of excellence at Liverpool left one of Jurgen Klopp’s men a little upset at the full-time whistle.

Cody Gakpo was visibly frustrated after the Reds’ 11-2 aggregate win over Sparta Prague was confirmed and had to be consoled by Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Dutch international had, in fairness, been on for a hat-trick in a dominant display from the hosts at Anfield in the Europa League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports: