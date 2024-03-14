Liverpool ready to pounce if European giants can’t reach agreement with ‘exceptional’ 21y/o

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool could be ready to swoop if one of Europe’s most coveted talents becomes embroiled in a contract impasse.

The print edition of Sport Bild claimed (via Sport Witness) that the Reds are among three Premier League clubs keeping a close watch on Jamal Musiala’s situation at Bayern Munich.

It’s reported that Allianz Arena chiefs need to show the 21-year-old a career plan which could catapult him to becoming a global superstar like Jude Bellingham, and that it’d require a substantial increase to his base salary of €5m (£4.3m) per year.

Contract talks are currently planned for the end of the season, with a wariness in Bavaria that the Germany international could seek a return to England, where he spent the majority of his childhood.

READ MORE: Thierry Henry analysis shows why Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up ‘genius’ manager

READ MORE: Ally McCoist admits ‘brilliant’ Liverpool colossus has taken him by surprise this season

Musiala’s contract situation at Bayern could indeed be one to watch with interest. If club chiefs are unable to offer him a wage packet in line with his career ambitions, that may open the door for Liverpool to pounce.

The attacking midfielder – who can also play on either flank – has 10 goals and six assists in 30 matches so far this season, and he’s currently enjoying a rich vein of form which has seen him plunder six goal contributions in his last four Bundesliga games (Transfermarkt).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Michael Owen described the 21-year-old as an ‘exceptional’ talent with ‘unbelievable’ dribbling ability, and a player who’s ‘got the lot’ in terms of his skill set (Bavarian Football Works).

If Liverpool were to bring in Xabi Alonso as their next manager, the Spaniard might have eyes on a young talent who he’s seen up close during Bayer Leverkusen’s jousts against Bayern this season.

When the Bundesliga’s top two met last month in a 3-0 defeat for the Munich giants, Musiala stood out with his composure on the ball (93% passing success) and willingness to get stuck in (six duels won), via Sofascore.

Anfield chiefs will be watching matters at the Allianz Arena very closely, patiently waiting for their opportunity to strike if there’s any hint of an impasse in terms of a new contract for the youngster.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!