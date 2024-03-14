(Video) Darwin Nunez’s reaction to missed sitter will have Liverpool fans howling with laughter

Sometimes it feels as if the lottery numbers are easier to predict than what Darwin Nunez will do next!

The Liverpool striker scored two show-stopping goals in the 5-1 win over Sparta Prague last week and set the ball rolling on a four-goal blitz inside the opening quarter-hour tonight.

Buoyed by scoring 11 goals in nine games (including this one), the Uruguayan was presented with another opportunity to add to that tally just after the half-hour mark.

However, after being teed up by Mo Salah just six yards out from goal, Nunez contrived to balloon the ball into the Anfield Road Stand.

As he turned away, he simply smiled and laughed, knowing that if ever there was a time to miss an absolute sitter, doing so with a 9-1 aggregate lead is it. We can’t help but have a little chuckle ourselves at the nonchalance of it all, and we suspect you might too!

You can view Nunez’s reaction to his miss below, via @girlfden on X (formerly Twitter):