(Video) Mo Salah hits 20 goals for a 7th successive season as Liverpool pummel Sparta early

Mo Salah hit a personal milestone in the opening few minutes of Liverpool’s Europa League clash against Sparta Prague tonight.

During a crazy opening quarter-hour in which the Reds scored four times, the third goal of that flurry came from the Egyptian, who made it 20 for the season, a mark he’s now hit for seven successive campaigns at Anfield (Transfermarkt).

There were just 10 minutes on the clock when, with Darwin Nunez and Bobby Clark having already scored, the latter dispossessed a Sparta player on the edge of the penalty area and the ball rolled kindly for our number 11 to take one touch before curling it beyond the beleaguered Peter Vindahl.

Say what you want about the visitors’ defensive deficiencies – for Salah to hit 20 goals for seven seasons in a row is a phenomenal feat, and one unprecedented in Liverpool’s rich history.

You can view Salah’s goal below, via @footballontnt on X: