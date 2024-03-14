(Video) Salah’s filthy nutmeg on traumatised Sparta player is a thing of joy

Mo Salah might – and hear us out on this one – just MIGHT be too good for the Europa League.

That’s no disrespect to Europe’s second-tier knockout competition, but the Egyptian King is on a level most footballers, let alone forwards, aspire to be.

During a rout of Sparta Prague in the second leg of our Last 16 tie, the 32-year-old broke yet ANOTHER Liverpool record after striking the back of the net on the night.

