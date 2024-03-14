What: Mo Salah just secured Liverpool record that should have been impossible

Mo Salah has become the first Liverpool player in the club’s history to score 20 goals or more in seven consecutive seasons.

The remarkable (and frankly almost impossible) record was shared on X by TNT Sports as the Egyptian put the Reds 3-0 up in the space of 10 minutes in the first half.

Mo Salah becomes the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 in Liverpool's history to score 20+ goals in seven consecutive seasons 🤯 Another record for the Egyptian King 👑 pic.twitter.com/JyvGuexTJ0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 14, 2024

With two assists also secured against the Czech outfit, the former Roma hitman has registered a whopping 32 goal contributions in 31 games (across all competitions) this term.

Salah’s numbers speak for themselves

Breaking records, be it Liverpool or Premier League records, is nothing new for our 32-year-old attacker.

And boy oh boy have we become almost numb to the sight of Salah achieving greatness on a yearly basis before our very eyes.

Salah’s body may hold out for another handful of years at the peak of English and European football, but we shouldn’t be wasting a moment in cherishing a modern Liverpool great.

How lucky are we that the Egyptian King plays for Jurgen Klopp’s men?

