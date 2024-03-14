(Video) Szoboszlai’s awesome deflected strike makes it 10-2 Liverpool on aggregate

Dominik Szoboszlai made it 5-1 to Liverpool within the first five minutes of action in the second-half against Sparta Prague.
A deflection hardly helped the Czech side’s goalkeeper, Peter Vindahl Jensen, as the Hungarian international ensured the hosts went into double figures on aggregate (10-2).
We think it might be safe to say that Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds have very much carried this tie out of sight for today’s visitors.
Stop, stop – they’re already dead!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sport:
Dominik Szoboszlai's deflected strike puts Liverpool 10-2 up on aggregate 🤯#UEL pic.twitter.com/G2cvD4Srag
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 14, 2024