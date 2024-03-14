(Video) Watch all four Liverpool goals inside of brutal first 14 minutes vs Sparta Prague

Match Highlights News
It’s been a Liverpool blitzkrieg in the opening 14 minutes of action at Anfield in their Europa League encounter against Sparta Prague.

Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah and Bobby Clark all got on the scoresheet in the first-half of action, inflicting a series of sucker punches.

Such was the devastation at L4 that the Czech outfit was forced into a brief team meeting on the pitch to address their struggles.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy TNT Sport and V Sport:

Nunez:

Clark:

Salah:

Gakpo:

