(Video) Watch what Klopp did to referee after carding him for Quansah protest

Jurgen Klopp was decidedly unimpressed at the treatment of Jarell Quansah during Liverpool’s 11-2 aggregate win over Sparta Prague.

The German was booked after protesting the yellow card also shown to the Englishman for a robust challenge in the middle of the park.

There was a wry grin from the 56-year-old at the on-field official’s decision. With your team 11-2 up on aggregate, it’s some show of pure commitment from the boss.

