‘He’s the one I’m worrying a bit about’: Klopp shares Liverpool injury update after Sparta rout

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Bobby Clark, Liverpool’s main injury concern, ‘should be fine’.

🗣️Jurgen Klopp on Bobby Clark: "He played incredible. That was his first goal…. he's the one I'm worrying a bit about. We wanted to take off Mo in that moment but then Bobby sits on the ground in front of me and says, 'Yeah I feel something around the ankle.' "We have to see… pic.twitter.com/O9hFKF6jla — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 14, 2024

The Reds’ Academy graduate presented a potential injury concern during the host’s 6-1 rout of Sparta Prague in the Europa League Round of 16.

“Kostas [Tsimikas] I think is fine. Not sure what happened to him if he got a knock or whatever. But he should be fine. Bobby [Clark] I hope as well,” the German told TNT Sports.

The 56-year-old added: “Besides that – Joe [Gomez] was a precaution, Wataru [Endo] and Darwin [Nunez] precaution.”

The Merseysiders are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup this Sunday. Their main absences for the tie are likely to include Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic, Jayden Danns and Thiago Alcantara.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What: Mo Salah just secured Liverpool record that should have been impossible

READ MORE: ‘Never seen anything quite like it’: Quansah says Liverpool have a really ‘special’ 24-y/o in their ranks

Injury return dates

Ryan Gravenberch could be back in the squad after returning to team training in midweek. Liverpool will have to wait a little longer for the likes of Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold (post-international break).

Our French international should be back in the squad come the weekend, though it remains to be seen when we’ll be able to welcome back our first-choice goalkeeper and Diogo Jota.

Given the calibre of performances we’ve been witnessing from Jurgen Klopp’s men of late, however, we shouldn’t really be worried about whomever is starting in our absentees’ places.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!