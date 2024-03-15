Conor Bradley blown away by 19-year-old Liverpool player last night vs Sparta

Conor Bradley has lauded Liverpool teammate Bobby Clark’s ‘brilliant’ display against Sparta Prague.

The right-back highlighted his fellow youngster’s remarkable pressing after a performance that yielded a goal and an assist at Anfield.

“I know for me it was a special feeling. I’m sure it’s the same for him,” the Academy graduate told TNT Sports (via Liverpool’s official website). “It was a great finish and I thought Bobby played brilliantly. His pressing from the front was brilliant and I’m buzzing for him.”

The Reds progressed through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League with an aggregate score of 11-2 secured against Brian Priske’s men.

What do the stats say?

Among 64 touches at L4, the 19-year-old won 4/5 ground duels contested, created one big chance, registered a 92% pass success rate (49/53) and completed 2/2 dribbles, according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

Even bearing in mind the disparity in quality between Liverpool and Sparta Prague, that’s some showing from Clark yet again in Europe.

Worryingly for our rivals, such displays from our up-and-coming stars are increasingly becoming the norm.

What on earth are we feeding our Academy kids?

