(Video) Nunez did one world-class thing vs Sparta that went completely under the radar

Darwin Nunez is some football player, you know?

The Uruguayan was lambasted by fans and pundits alike in his first season for Liverpool after a big-money move away from Benfica.

He was missing clear-cut chances, not counter-pressing to the standard we’ve come to expect from a first-teamer under Jurgen Klopp… though much of the critique, coming from beyond the borders of Merseyside, was overblown.

Fast forward to March of 2024 and the 24-year-old is in the form of his life, scoring goals for fun and pinging balls from the middle of the park with the technical acuity of Thiago Alcantara.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @media2fe: