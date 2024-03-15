(Video) Endo on why playing for Liverpool was a ‘simple dream’ that came true

Liverpool fans were probably confused when we were linked with signing Wataru Endo this summer but he’s more than proven why Jurgen Klopp wanted the midfielder at Anfield.

Speaking with the Premier League, our No.3 said: “I never thought I’d play for a team like Liverpool. It was nothing concrete, just a simple dream.”

The captain of Japan has been a remarkably consistent presence in our side this season and seems to settle in to our side more and more with each passing game.

The 31-year-old has been a revelation in recent months and we’re lucky to have him in our side.

You can watch Endo’s comments via @premierleague on X:

"I never thought I'd play for a team like Liverpool" Wataru Endo's dream of playing in the Premier League has become a reality. Greatness comes from everywhere.#NoRoomForRacism pic.twitter.com/laghGdKcx0 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 15, 2024

