(Video) Liverpool fans will do double-take at new viral footage of Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres seems to get bulkier every time he appears online.

The former Liverpool striker has long since abandoned the trim look following his retirement from club football.

The ex-Spanish international now spends his days looking after a chain of gyms (New Fitness) in his homeland and coaching Atletico Madrid Juvenil A.

Oh… and still showing off his affection for Liverpool Football Club by training in a Trent Alexander-Arnold jersey. Feast your eyes on this!

You can catch the footage in question below, courtesy of a tagged post HERE on Fernando Torres’ Instagram account: