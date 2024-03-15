Injury update: When will Alisson Becker return for Liverpool?

Alisson Becker is now expected to feature again for Liverpool come mid-April.

This update was shared by James Pearce on The Athletic following Jurgen Klopp’s pre-Manchester United press conference.

The Brazilian international joins Stefan Bajcetic on the sidelines as one of several long-term absentees in 2023/24.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also confirmed that Ibrahima Konate would be touch-and-go for availability at Old Trafford this weekend.

How many games could Alisson Becker miss?

If we’re talking about a mid-April full return date, it’s entirely possible that our No.1 could miss as many as six fixtures across all competitions.

Between March 17 – April 14, we face:

March 17: Manchester United (FA Cup – Away)

March 31: Brighton (Home)

April 4: Sheffield United (Home)

April 7: Manchester United (Away)

April 11: Atalanta (Europa League – Away)

April 14: Crystal Palace (Home)

Given the calibre of talent we’re without currently, that’s not an entirely daunting fixture list.

Due respect, of course, will be paid to each cup competition and opponent amid our pursuit of three extra potential pieces of silverware this season.

Get Alisson fit in time to face the remainder of the campaign by that point and we’re looking in a very strong position to finish the season on a high.

