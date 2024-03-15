Inside source says Liverpool-linked manager feels ‘disgruntled’ & could leave current club

Julien Laurens has shared that there is a perception at Brighton that Roberto De Zerbi is not entirely happy with his lot at Brighton.

The Seagulls boss has been linked with multiple elite-level jobs across Europe, including the soon-to-be-vacant head coach positions at Liverpool and Barcelona.

“I think people at the club feel he’s a little bit disgruntled and he might not be there next season,” the TNT Sports journalist spoke on live programming.

“Yeah, the ownership as well, which is really rare from him. With all the top clubs in Europe looking for a manager in the summer – from Napoli, to Bayern, to Liverpool, to Barcelona – not that he will go to Liverpool, but maybe Manchester United, maybe Juve, maybe Milan. There’s a lot of top, top clubs.

“If I was a Brighton fan, I would be a little bit worried.”

The south coast-based outfit succumbed to a 4-1 defeat on aggregate to Roma in the Europa League despite their victory at the Amex stadium.

Could Roberto De Zerbi be Liverpool’s next manager?

The suggestion, at this moment in time, is that Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate to fill Jurgen Klopp’s considerable shoes at Anfield.

Next up on the list after the Spaniard would appear to be Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim.

From that point onwards, things get a little fuzzy. The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Franck Haise, De Zerbi and others are frequently reported as options lower down on our managerial shortlist.

As such, our understanding is that it would take several avenues being closed before a route is paved out for the Italian to get to L4.

