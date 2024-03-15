(Video) Klopp on how Bobby Clark ruined pre-Man United preparation against Sparta Prague

After an impressive first-leg lead against Sparta Prague, few expected another pulsating game at Anfield but Jurgen Klopp’s night was nearly perfect.

Only nearly because of an injury for Bobby Clark which meant Mo Salah couldn’t be subbed off, ahead of our game against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Speaking about the moment, the boss said: “It was then a strange game in the second half. I would have loved to take [Salah] off but it was not possible because of Bobby [Clark]’s situation. And of course, [Salah] could manage that pretty well.”

It certainly didn’t impact our performance in the Europa League but did seem to ruin the plan that would have helped Mo Salah’s preparation for Old Trafford.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Clark and Salah (from 9:19) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

