(Video) Klopp gushes over ‘absolutely exceptional’ 26-y/o who ‘deserves’ accolade

Liverpool fans will be delighted with how our season is currently set up and with one final game before the international break, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for no further injuries.

Speaking with the press about Joe Gomez’s England call-up, the boss said: “Joey deserves it, absolutely, what a season he played so far, he is absolutely exceptional.”

“I said a lot of times, without the kids we are not where we are – and without Joey we would be definitely not where we are in the moment.

“He played so many different positions. Really happy for him and I saw on his face he was very happy about it as well.

“Good news. Now let’s play the game and he can go there and then he hopefully comes back healthy and he can play the rest of the season.”

It’s great to see our No.2 rewarded with a season where his performance level, availability and versatility have been remarkable.

The 26-year-old can hopefully show everyone why he’s been given the call-up and then return to be a crucial part of the run-in towards the end of the campaign.

