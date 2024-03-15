(Video) Klopp names one key Old Trafford difference that could give Liverpool the edge

Liverpool and Manchester United have such a strong rivalry that there’s never truly an easy game for either but Jurgen Klopp may have been handed a boost ahead of the next meeting.

Speaking with the press, the German said: “I am looking forward to it, though I’m not sure that’s exactly what you call enjoyment. But I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a good thing. We can take 9,000 people, I think? More tickets, 9,000 people at Old Trafford, Manchester United, that’s definitely… ask me after the game if I enjoyed it.”

Nervous excitement and anticipation are how these games always make you feel and with a trip to Wembley the prize for the next one, it’s set up for a classic.

Let’s hope the extra noise created by the enlarged travelling Kop will mean we can record a big win at the home of our old foes.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Old Trafford and Liverpool fans (from 3:55) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

