(Video) Klopp says another player has ‘opened the door for a new position’ at Anfield

Liverpool fans can’t help but be amazed with our resilience this season and Jurgen Klopp has now found another answer to a potential selection headache.

Speaking about our win over Sparta Praha, the boss said: “I don’t think we would have played Robbo [Andy Robertson] as a centre-half if it’s 0-0 or we are 2-0 down – but he did exceptionally well, by the way, so he’s the next one who opened the door for a new position!”

It was not something the manager would have ever thought would happen but allowing the captain of Scotland to perform at centre-back was rewarded with a good performance.

Andy Robertson will always be a left-back by trade but perhaps he can take a leaf out of Joe Gomez’s book and learn to perform in multiple positions, something we may benefit from in the future.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Robertson (from 2:03) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

