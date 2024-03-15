(Video) Klopp told Salah to do something last night he’s never asked a player to do

The plan had been to take Mo Salah off the field of play, before being forced to keep the Egyptian out as Bobby Clark pulled up with an issue.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he had to take preventive action then and there with his No.11, instructing him to ‘stop defending’.

Given his recent return from injury – not to mention witnessing Ibrahima Konate suffer a minor muscle concern from a recovery run – it was probably in the 31-year-old’s best interests to comply!

