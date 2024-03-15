(Video) Klopp delivers mixed bag seven-man injury update; Jota, Trent, Konate and more

It’s been a season marred by injuries for Liverpool but also one where our squad and academy players have stood up to every test sent their way, with Jurgen Klopp forced to deliver yet another update.

Speaking with the press before facing Manchester United in the FA Cup, our boss said: “Ibou didn’t train today, we have to see if he can train tomorrow but it will be a tight, tight race which we will probably lose, but we don’t know.

“Bobby felt much better. That was uncomfortable, he got a knock there, a little swelling and that’s why [we had] the feeling that it might be something more serious but it’s not, so he’s fine.

“Ryan trained today again, so he’s ready. And the others, some of the others, [will return] after the international break.”

Before adding on Curtis Jones: “Curtis [Jones], and I think the other two, Diogo [Jota] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold], for the week after. A chance.”

And then on Stefan Bajcetic: “Stefan is pretty much now in his pre-season to make him physically ready,” he said.

“So, in the moment he feels something, it’s not an injury, it’s intensity. He’s a young lad so we just have to make sure that we don’t use him before he is really ready because what happened before was that the body was not 100 per cent ready for the intensity that professional football is asking for.

“He is much better, he is in a much better place now. He had a long time, unfortunately, to improve that but that’s where we now have to wait a little bit.

“But he is in his pre-season and I think he will be part of team training as well after the international break.”

It was a comprehensive update from the boss, although the like of Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip were not addressed, illustrating just how extensive our injury problems are.

It looks like the end of the international break will bring with it the birth of a new squad at Anfield and let’s hope that we’re still in a strong position in all three competitions by time they all return.

You can watch Klopp’s injury updates (from 3:05) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

