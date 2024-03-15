(Video) Klopp names two United players who could cause Liverpool headaches

Liverpool fans will be well aware of how hard we’ve had it this season with injuries but Jurgen Klopp has been looking at the Manchester United team, ahead of our meeting.

Speaking before the FA Cup clash, the boss said: “There’s a lot of quality there. They had injury problems obviously as well but a lot of quality. I don’t know which players are available – maybe Rasmus Hojlund is available again, I think [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka and some others were not available recently, that obviously makes a difference as well. We will see that on Sunday.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp names one key Old Trafford difference that could give Liverpool the edge

To name Rasmus Hojlund and Aaron Wan-Bissaka not only shows that the boss is prepared for the game at Old Trafford but that he’s also pondering a potential selection headache for Erik ten Hag.

Our supporters will be confident that we can get a result against the opposition, regardless of who is fielded, with all eyes on a Wembley semi-final as the prize for a good performance.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Man United (from 5:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment