(Video) Jurgen insisted: Klopp wasn’t leaving Anfield without a hug from 24-y/o Liverpool player

Barring a close-range miss that is becoming increasingly rare for Darwin Nunez, what was there not to love about his performance against Sparta Prague?

The Uruguayan kicked off the goal fest against Brian Priske’s shell-shocked men to make it 17 goals scored for the 2023/24 season.

Understandably, Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his 2022 summer signing’s latest outing, insisting on his trademark bear hug after the full-time whistle.

