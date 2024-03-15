Liverpool to face Atalanta in Europa quarter-finals; Anfield leg first with possible Leverkusen final looming

Liverpool fans were delighted to see a convincing 6-1 victory at home against Sparta Praha and that ensured safe passage to the quarter-final of the competition.

Our reward for this 11-2 aggregate win was to be drawn against Atalanta, with our tie at Anfield to be played first.

This will be the second time we have met the Italians in European competition, with both sides recording away victories during our group stage clashes in the Champions League three years ago.

READ MORE: (Video) 21-year-old makes triumphant return to Liverpool training; missed last four games

After scoring five in Bergamo, where Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick, we suffered a 2-0 loss at home in the midst of a defensive crisis.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are totally different in 2024 though and we will be looking to book our place in the final four of the competition – in some style.

It was also revealed that, should we win against the Serie A outfit, then we will be facing the winners of Benfica vs. Marseille in a semi-final.

READ MORE: (Video) Sky Sports confirm Liverpool’s 26-y/o set to end four-year international absence

The next step allows us to possibly meet Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in a final in Dublin, although there’s a lot of football still to be played for either team to book a place in Ireland.

It sets up an exciting route to European success though and a possible fairytale final.

You can view confirmation of the draw via @LFC on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment