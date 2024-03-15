Liverpool fans will love superb news coming out of the club this morning

Jayden Danns has committed his immediate and long-term future to Liverpool by signing a fresh contract.

The Reds’ official X account shared the news in question this morning on social media.

Jayden Danns has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC. ✍️🔴 Congratulations, Jayden 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2024

This follows a terrific start to life in senior football for the 18-year-old attacker who made his debut against Luton Town in February.

A fast start to life in the senior side

There were two goals against promotion-chasing Southampton in the FA Cup that particularly caught the eye.

Speaking to ITV (via BBC Sport) at the time, Jurgen Klopp praised his young striker’s finishing: “Dannsy [Jayden Danns] is quite a good finisher, the first goal was exceptional, but the goals are no different to the youth level. The second goal is just his nose, we saw that in the final, he was just a little bit unlucky.”

He was a little unfortunate to suffer a concussion after colliding with Nottingham Forest ‘keeper Matz Sels, missing out on the first leg of our clash with Sparta Prague.

A swift return to the squad for the return visit at Anfield, however, certainly indicates how much our 56-year-old tactician respects Danns’ potential.

Sadly, it will be another manager that gets to enjoy developing another exciting attacking prospect to come out of Liverpool’s Academy.

