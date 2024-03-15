Two things definitely happen if Richard Hughes joins Liverpool

Richard Hughes to Liverpool would appear to be quite the likely arrangement at this point in time.

The Bournemouth technical director ‘has not been placed on gardening leave’ by the Cherries and can’t formally begin work with the Reds until June 1.

It would be foolish, of course, to suggest that even his impending arrival doesn’t stand to benefit the Anfield-based outfit in any way. Particularly given his relationship with managerial target Xabi Alonso’s agent.

“Hughes has a good relationship with Alonso’s agent Inaki Ibanez, who also represents current Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola,” James Pearce and Simon Hughes also reported for The Athletic.

The former Reds midfielder – and by goodness, what a player he was (exactly the kind you’d be tempted to buy FC 24 coins for) – is currently contracted with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2026.

It’s currently understood that Bayern Munich are also strong admirers of the Spaniard given Thomas Tuchel will be departing the Allianz Arena in May.

Alonso, for what it’s worth, has yet to decide on any particular destination, and it’s also worth emphasising that a move to any club is far from guaranteed.

Respect for Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen currently top the pile in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season by a whopping 10 points. Yes, really, 10 points separate ‘Neverkusen’ and perennial champions Bayern Munich.

With nine games to go in the German top-flight campaign, Alonso would wrap up the title with three games to spare – assuming both the Bavarians and Leverkusen win all their remaining games.

In short, there’s a great deal at stake for Die Werkself, and the outfit will hardly take kindly to any interruptions.

With that in mind, it’s critical Liverpool – regardless of what connections they possess – show respect to not only Alonso but also Leverkusen amid their ambitions of title success.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Richard Hughes could have immediate say on 32-year-old Liverpool player’s future

READ MORE: Liverpool player’s ‘masterclass’ performance vs City was so good Phil Foden paid his respects

Hughes could expedite contract talks

The good news doesn’t stop there for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with it also understood that Hughes’ connections could potentially help expedite the process of a contract renewal for Virgil van Dijk.

Pearce and Hughes continue: “Hughes is also well placed to resolve Van Dijk’s future, having dealt regularly with the Dutchman’s agent Neil Fewings, who also represents Bournemouth players Max Aarons and Philip Billing.”

The former Southampton defender’s current terms are set to run out in 2025 along with the likes of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We’d be mightily surprised if our hierarchy were unprepared to extend our No.4’s stay at L4 for the foreseeable future – especially in light of the sensational form he’s enjoying this year.

What better way to convince Alonso that he’s joining an exciting and credible project than by convincing your key statesmen to commit their futures to the club?

Get that box ticked and Liverpool are looking in superb shape for the coming years.

Continuity, ultimately, is the name of the game in modern football!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!