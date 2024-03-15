What Xabi Alonso is now saying about Liverpool ahead of Europa League draw

There’s a possibility that Liverpool fans could be treated to a closer look at Xabi Alonso’s managerial credentials ahead of the summer.

The Spanish head coach has been hotly tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. Following a remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Qarabag in the Europa League, however, his Bayer Leverkusen outfit could now face the Reds in the quarter-finals.

The former Real Madrid midfielder admitted that, though ‘only top teams’ remain in the competition, Liverpool should be considered the ‘favourites’, in comments relayed on X by Ben Jacobs.

🗣️ Xabi Alonso on potentially facing Liverpool in the #UEL. "Liverpool would not be the only interesting opponent. There are only top teams in the competition. But for me, #LFC are the favourites to win this competition." pic.twitter.com/S7ElbNJ5fY — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 15, 2024

Liverpool sent a big message

Whilst the quality of our prior opponents in Sparta Prague may be questioned, an 11-2 aggregate win anywhere in Europe has to be respected.

With all due respect to Brian Priske’s men – who labelled Liverpool a Champions League standard side – we’ll be of course expecting a tougher challenge from Leverkusen, should we be drawn against the German outfit.

In the grand context of it being Klopp’s final year at Anfield, youngsters performing at an incredibly high standard, and alternatives filling in more than admirably for starters, one question remains.

Who can stop this seemingly indomitable Liverpool side?

