‘I’m expecting’: Ex-Red explains why Man Utd will make life especially difficult for Liverpool in FA Cup

Stan Collymore has outlined why Manchester United will be especially incentivised to defeat rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The 53-year-old pointed to the domestic competition as being the only piece of silverware the Red Devils can compete for this term.

“It’s a big game, especially for United, who only really have the FA Cup to compete for,” the former Red told CaughtOffside.

“It’s also a massive game for Liverpool, who remain in all four competitions.

“The Reds also seem to be getting stronger the deeper they go, so I’m expecting another really hard-fought game for Erik Ten Hag’s men.”

Erik ten Hag’s men do have a slim chance of breaking into the top four, though that will be reliant on Tottenham and Aston Villa both slipping up higher in the table.

Big for United but even bigger for Liverpool

We’re absolutely not underestimating the challenge posed by facing our traditional arch rivals at Old Trafford

Though an 11-2 aggregate win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League further enforces the idea that Liverpool are taking every competition very seriously, United can still cause us problems.

A frustrating draw at home back in December would certainly suggest as much.

That said, with one Carabao Cup under the belt and further progression secured in Europe, there is an increasing feeling of inevitability about this Jurgen Klopp side.

Beat United in Manchester at the weekend and we’ll take one step closer to a fairytale ending fit to send off our talismanic head coach.

