Brian Priske has warned Ten Hag’s Manchester United what’s coming from Liverpool

Manchester United will be hopeful of rallying the Old Trafford crowd for a big cup victory over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday.

The task, however, may be more challenging than they realise in light of the Reds’ remarkable form across all competitions.

Sparta Prague boss Brian Priske made it clear that the title challengers are not to be trifled with.

“All the criticism and all the haters that there may be back in the Czech Republic, but that’s how it is. It’s a completely different level we played against. We’ve never faced something like this and maybe there will be some time before we do again,” the Dane told reporters post-game, via the Liverpool Echo.

“Liverpool is a Champions League team and they should be playing in the Champions League. They will maybe be Premier League winners in two months.

“I’m proud. We competed in some aspects in the first game in Prague, but we saw the individual quality [tonight]. It’s different level. Big, big respect to the players of Liverpool.”

The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league after the international break.

Liverpool are Champions League standard

Whilst we appreciate being of a Champions League standard won’t win you every game domestically – particularly not in a top-flight of the Premier League’s quality – it’s a warning Erik ten Hag and Co. should heed.

We’d be far from surprised to see the Dutchman go conservative with his setup at the Theatre of Dreams.

In the form Liverpool are in though, he’ll be asking a lot of his squad to keep a clean sheet for a second time in a row.

The Reds are on the hunt for more silverware and United, unfortunately for them, are standing in the way of Jurgen Klopp’s fairytale ending.

