Michael Edwards could soon line up FSG takeover as £16m opportunity opens up

FSG are understood have handed Michael Edwards the freedom to expand their sporting portfolio.

This will involve identifying and adding another football club to their stable. Indeed, the CEO of Football at Fenway has reportedly begun ‘laying the groundwork’ for a multi-club model.

Football Insider claim that the MLS has been touted as a potentially ideal destination, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City’s owners having already set up shop.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Jarell Quansah says there’s no one better than ‘special’ Liverpool teammate in his position

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer update as ‘two signings’ on the cards

A £16m opportunity for FSG

With minority investments above £16m welcomed, Fenway Sports Group could first dip their toes into the pool if desired.

Though one might imagine John W. Henry and Co. will be keen to take over football operations as soon as possible to begin the process of playing catchup to our rivals’ multi-club models.

We don’t expect – and this has been reflected in various reports – our owners to seriously pursue the City Football Group’s wide-ranging umbrella.

It shouldn’t be unreasonable for Liverpool to develop a relationship with another club that’s akin to Brighton & Hove Albion’s arrangement with Royal Union St. Gilloise.

At least to start off with!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!