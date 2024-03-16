(Video) Wataru Endo names three Liverpool teammates when building ‘perfect player’

Wataru Endo has excellent taste when it comes to footballers he admires across the globe.

When asked to name his ‘perfect player’, the Japanese international, now plying his trade with Liverpool, named three of his current teammates.

Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric completed the set for ‘speed’ and ‘football IQ’ respectively. It’s a shame the former Stuttgart skipper hasn’t been treated to a full year with Thiago Alcantara fit and firing, otherwise the Spaniard might have been able to make it four for five in this quickfire round!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of GOAL (via @WataruSanFan):