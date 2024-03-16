(Video) Ferdinand inexplicably names five Man United players in MUFC vs. LFC combined XI

Football fans are allowed to be biased about their team but when pundits start going too far it does make you question their integrity, something which should be the case with Rio Ferdinand.

Speaking on FIVE, the former defender named his combined Liverpool and Manchester United XI alongside Yungen and it makes for some baffling reading.

Explaining his decisions, the 45-year-old said: “I’m going Onana. Dalot has to play. [Conor Bradley] is doing well as well.

“I said about Dalot before, I don’t know what he is, you know? I remember Cristiano said to me: ‘This boy will be a good player, trust me. He works hard, has good attributes’… and he was right. He’s been really good.

“[Ibou] Konate and Virgil [van Dijk], straight in, Lindelof’s done alright [at left-back], but Andy Robertson goes in.”

“[Wataru] Endo has been your guy. I think Endo, with the importance to the team, he just sits there and stops counterattacks. I’m going Kobbie Mainoo [as well].

“For a young kid to come in and have the impact he’s had so far, the calmness he plays with… He has to get a mention.”

“I’ll give you [Salah]. Garnacho has been brilliant, I love him. I’m going to put Garnacho on the left.

“Darwin has had a couple of good games! Before this month you wouldn’t be sitting there with your chest out saying Darwin. I can’t give you Darwin over Hojlund with as much conviction as you’re saying.”

To see Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez miss out to players from a team that currently sits four places and 17 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side – is ridiculous.

There’s a slight argument to be made about the first two as they are back-up players filling in (although they’re playing better than the Old Trafford competition) but how you can argue that three of Jurgen Klopp’s starting players wouldn’t get into Erik ten Hag’s side is inexplicable.

You can watch Ferdinand’s combined XI (from 5:10) via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube:

