(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Firmino and Mane did during Saudi reunion

There are many players that leave Liverpool but remain in the hearts of our supporters but when it comes to Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, there aren’t many our fans will love more.

The pair currently play in Saudi Arabia and the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr provided them a chance for a reunion after the game.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen this type of interaction with some of Jurgen Klopp’s former players who are now in the middle east but it shows how strong the bond was and is between his players.

Let’s hope that a legends game in the future sees the full front three play back in front of a loving Anfield crowd once more.

You can watch the interaction between Firmino and Mane via @SPL_EN on X:

The lads back together ❤️ Two thirds of the best front three we've ever seen 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/64jdht5XLE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 15, 2024

