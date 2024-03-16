(Video) How Mo Salah reacted to seeing Jurgen Klopp booked during Sparta rout

It’s fair to say that Jurgen Klopp wasn’t the only one to find his yellow card during a 6-1 rout of Sparta Prague amusing.

New footage of the incident, following the German tactician’s fury at a booking being handed to Jarell Quansah, shows Mo Salah laughing at the whole affair.

The Liverpool boss has since clarified that he was concerned about the on-pitch official failing to notice a substitution his side were wanting to execute at the time.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @drwnunez: