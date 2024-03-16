(Video) Klopp compares FA Cup victory to Champions League triumph; ‘highest level of joy’

Liverpool fans are hoping that this season is one where we win an unprecedented quadruple and that would mean it ends with the FA Cup final at Wembley, something Jurgen Klopp has experienced before.

Asked about how much it means to win the competition, the manager said: “There’s no difference to win any other competition – it’s just the highest level of joy.”

With the German also stating that the feeling is “no different” to winning the Champions League, it certainly shows that he has the full intention of trying to win it once again.

Although the Premier League will be the ultimate goal, any further pieces of silverware we can pick up with the boss before he leaves in May – will be amazing.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @itvfootball on X:

🤩 "No different to winning the Champions League" Jurgen Klopp describes that FA Cup winning feeling 🎤 @gabrielclarke05 | #EmiratesFACup | #LFC pic.twitter.com/fPR1Sn1H01 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 15, 2024

