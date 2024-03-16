Liverpool player now likely ruled out of Old Trafford clash; Ten Hag confirms triple injury boost

Liverpool look set to travel to Old Trafford without Ibrahima Konate amid his recovery efforts.

The Frenchman pulled up with an apparent muscle concern during the Reds’ 5-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic.

Though the issue was caught early, it seems tomorrow’s FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Manchester United will come too soon for the former RB Leipzig defender.

“The Reds are likely to make the journey to Old Trafford without defender Ibrahima Konate, who may not recover in time from the injury that ruled him out of the previous two games,” the club’s official website confirmed.

The Reds secured passage through to the next round of the Europa League with an 11-2 aggregate win over Brian Priske’s men.

The Sparta boss was highly complementary of Jurgen Klopp’s men, labelling them a Champions League team.

How will Liverpool set up against Manchester United?

Konate’s absence will likely see Joe Gomez slot in in place of his 24-year-old teammate in the heart of the defence.

Conor Bradley’s form should see the Northern Irishman rewarded with another start at right-back.

At left-back, we’d expect to see Andy Robertson start proceedings in Manchester.

Manchester United injury news

Erik ten Hag confirmed a potential triple injury boost for his top four-chasing outfit this weekend. Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bisaka could all be back in action.

“They returned on the pitch. Partly in the start of the week and, today, we had a session that they were all training,” the Dutch head coach was quoted as saying by liverpoolfc.com.

Mason Mount also returned to team training. However, it remains to be seen whether the Englishman will play a part.

