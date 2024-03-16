‘Absolutely different class’: Paul Merson says Liverpool have two young players who are blowing him away

Paul Merson has lauded the talents of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford.

The pair have been ever-present in the Reds’ first-team this season amid injuries to the likes of Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“The likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have also been absolutely different class,” the former Gunners star wrote for Sportskeeda. “Liverpool have good professionals at the club, making it a great environment for these young players to come into the team and flourish.”

The young fullback has excelled in his breakthrough campaign at L4, registering six goal contributions in 17 appearances in 2023/24.

An environment built to get the best out of youngsters

It goes without saying that we shouldn’t just be dishing out praise Quansah and Bradley (though Merson is absolutely correct in his assessment).

The environment at Liverpool, carefully cultivated since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015, makes it a hotbed of rising stars.

Take a look at the likes of Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and James McConnell, to name a few more who have thrived this term.

It’s critical that whoever comes in to replace the manager this summer keeps the tradition alive.

