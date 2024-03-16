‘What a signing’: Paul Merson stunned by summer transfer Liverpool & Klopp got done

Wataru Endo’s move to the Premier League is sure to have raised brows this summer.

The Merseysiders had been in line to secure one of two highly-rated talents in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sadly missed out on both but gained a hugely impressive alternative signing in the Japan captain.

“Wataru Endo is a player I’ve been really impressed by, what a signing he’s been!” Paul Merson wrote for Sportskeeda. “Very rarely does Klopp get it wrong with transfers, I can’t recall looking at one of their signings over the years and saying ‘damn, he was a major waste of money’, which is a huge compliment to everyone who works behind the scenes.”

The former Stuttgart midfielder signed for the Reds for £16.2m in a deal keeping him at Anfield until 2027.

Signing of the season?

Cole Palmer and Chelsea fans might have something to say about that!

Nonetheless, it can’t be denied that our 31-year-old, gumshield-wearing midfield enforcer is up amongst the top summer signings.

Whilst we’ll always wonder what might have been with a younger player in Caicedo or Lavia, it very much seems that Klopp and our recruitment team chose correctly in Endo.

What a gift he’ll be to the next man to take up the Anfield helm for the foreseeable future.

